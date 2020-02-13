Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

GLDD stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.31. 1,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,629. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $660.29 million, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.48.

GLDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, insider David E. Simonelli sold 16,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $192,063.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 344,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,027.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $130,500.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,895.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

