GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Short Interest Update

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the January 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Banco Sabadell raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Santander raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. 18.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

