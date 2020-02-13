Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

