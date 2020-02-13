Grimes & Company Inc. Has $157,000 Holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 56.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 6.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 60,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. Infosys Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.02.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

