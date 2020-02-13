Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New $247,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $224.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $570.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
