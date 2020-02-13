Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New $247,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $224.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $570.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. DZ Bank started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.21.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.