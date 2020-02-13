Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) Short Interest Up 14.0% in January

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the January 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.7 days.

GRTS stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $9.33. 2,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,914. Gritstone Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 54.23% and a negative net margin of 1,838.71%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 491.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gritstone Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit