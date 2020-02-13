Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) Short Interest Up 14.0% in January

Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the January 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.7 days.

GRTS stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $9.33. 2,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,914. Gritstone Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 54.23% and a negative net margin of 1,838.71%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 491.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gritstone Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.