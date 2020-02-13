Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Shares Down 9%

Shares of Grow Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:GRWC) dropped 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 17,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 58,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Grow Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRWC)

Grow Capital, Inc operates as a real estate purchaser, developer, and manager of specific use industrial properties in the United States. It provides condo style turn-key grow facilities to support cannabis growers. The company is also involved in the development, lease, ownership, and provision of investment sales opportunities for commercial industrial properties focused in the cannabis production arena.

