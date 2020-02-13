Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $73.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on OMAB. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.33.
NASDAQ:OMAB traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.77. The stock had a trading volume of 43,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,560. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.84.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.
Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.