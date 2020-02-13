Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $73.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OMAB. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NASDAQ:OMAB traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.77. The stock had a trading volume of 43,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,560. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,328,000 after buying an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,363,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 114,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 8,045.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 55,433 shares in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

