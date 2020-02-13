GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.17 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S an industry rank of 14 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S alerts:

AVAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 83.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 22,648 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 33.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 280.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 41,759 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVAL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.69. 523,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,917. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.00.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.