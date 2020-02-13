Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 10,700 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 35,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.38. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 188.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, Director John H. Schaefer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,494 shares in the company, valued at $805,819.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

