Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch Buys 3,000 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch acquired 3,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $93,780.00.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $357.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.18 million for the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 20.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,507,000 after purchasing an additional 78,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 61,925 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 34.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

