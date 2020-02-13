GVC (LON:GVC) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,170

GVC (LON:GVC) had its target price raised by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,080 ($14.21) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GVC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 1,060 ($13.94) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,075 ($14.14) target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 913 ($12.01) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,073.54 ($14.12).

Get GVC alerts:

Shares of LON:GVC opened at GBX 902.53 ($11.87) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 901.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 789.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40. GVC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 504 ($6.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.