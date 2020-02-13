GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires New Stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,185,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 131,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 91,557 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in PVH by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.65.

NYSE:PVH opened at $89.28 on Thursday. PVH Corp has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $134.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.06 and its 200 day moving average is $90.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

