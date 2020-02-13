GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys 315 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 890,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,194,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at $38,956,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,581,000 after buying an additional 160,185 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,269,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,106,000 after buying an additional 89,075 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 45,920 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.93 per share, for a total transaction of $6,425,585.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $116,146.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 548,234 shares of company stock worth $73,120,570 and sold 2,827 shares worth $366,598. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IFF opened at $128.70 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $104.86 and a 52 week high of $152.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

