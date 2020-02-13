GYL Financial Synergies LLC Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

