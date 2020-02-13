Hancock Whitney Corp Has $23.11 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,701,000 after purchasing an additional 546,832 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 425,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.64. 259,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,310,138. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $242.45. The firm has a market cap of $262.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.