Hancock Whitney Corp Has $7.77 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,444 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 84,892 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after buying an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 167,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

COP traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.82. 1,095,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,460,479. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

