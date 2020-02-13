Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 49.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8,685.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $324,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 49,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 44.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.11. 515,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,784. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.58. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

