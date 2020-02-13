Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 356.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 160,454 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.52.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.90. 490,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,989. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.