Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 19,211 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,211 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,338,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 12,176.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,678,000 after acquiring an additional 232,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $171,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryce Youngren sold 61,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $3,422,505.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 600,049 shares of company stock valued at $41,115,221 over the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.25. 88,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,305. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.97. Cardlytics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $98.89.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 44.53% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

