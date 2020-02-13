Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 22,688 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,688 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in United Community Banks by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in United Community Banks by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in United Community Banks by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCBI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

