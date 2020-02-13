Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,344 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,401. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.96 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $126.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

