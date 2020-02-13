Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,933 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Comerica by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 58,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Comerica by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Comerica by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.47. 11,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $88.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average is $66.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.97.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

