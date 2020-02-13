Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,325.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 477,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,413,000 after purchasing an additional 444,119 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,051,000 after acquiring an additional 237,794 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 187,224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 619.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 168,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,058,000 after acquiring an additional 105,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.47. 21,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,762. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $130.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.70 and its 200 day moving average is $122.22.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

