Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Hanesbrands has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hanesbrands to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

NYSE:HBI opened at $14.77 on Thursday. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

