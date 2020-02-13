Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 693,300 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 786,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $187,250.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $1,355,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,972,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,254 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,802 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 26,123 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1,924.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 43,456 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 159.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $200,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE THG traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $137.76. The stock had a trading volume of 148,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,005. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $113.08 and a 52-week high of $144.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

