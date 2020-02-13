Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Short Interest Down 85.3% in January

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAPP traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.31. 396,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,557. Happiness Biotech Group has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.36.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Happiness Biotech Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

