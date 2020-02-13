HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Uniqure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uniqure has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.38.

Get Uniqure alerts:

QURE opened at $63.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.52. Uniqure has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Uniqure news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 11,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $736,103.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,847.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $208,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,178 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,740 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Uniqure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.