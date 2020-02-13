HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HVT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.25 Per Share

HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HVT) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05’s previous dividend of $3.68. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
HVT remained flat at $GBX 425 ($5.59) during trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 million and a PE ratio of 15.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 422 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 421.27. HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 has a twelve month low of GBX 400 ($5.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 490 ($6.45).
