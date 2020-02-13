Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.73

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 70910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.01, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after buying an additional 72,366 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 48,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

