Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.73

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 70910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.
The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.01, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after buying an additional 72,366 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 48,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile (NYSE:HTA)
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
