Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.77-1.83 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.77-1.83 EPS.

PEAK stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.15. 20,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,380. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $37.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

