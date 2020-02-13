Heico (NYSE:HEI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Heico (NYSE:HEI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.76.

Several research firms have issued reports on HEI. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Heico in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.22.

Heico stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.23. 285,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Heico has a 12 month low of $89.25 and a 12 month high of $147.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Heico will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.96%.

In related news, CFO Carlos L. Macau acquired 1,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $91,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,049.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

