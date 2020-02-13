HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Receives $3.03 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEXO. MKM Partners lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight Capital lowered shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.82 target price on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC lowered shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered shares of HEXO to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HEXO by 546.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

HEXO traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,193. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. HEXO has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $8.40.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

