Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Perspecta by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Perspecta by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,663,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,976,000 after acquiring an additional 181,975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Perspecta by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,248,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,034,000 after acquiring an additional 164,557 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Perspecta by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,107,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after acquiring an additional 252,582 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Perspecta by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after acquiring an additional 145,578 shares during the period.

Shares of PRSP opened at $23.19 on Thursday. Perspecta Inc has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

