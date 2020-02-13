Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,667 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after buying an additional 3,140,824 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 109.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 25,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $47.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $736,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $185,193.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $405,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 921,962 shares of company stock worth $43,861,316. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

