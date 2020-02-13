Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.05

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 66145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIMX. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $759.16 million, a P/E ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 0.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 24.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 43,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

