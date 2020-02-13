Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,027,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $863,699,000 after buying an additional 49,791 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $725,740,000 after buying an additional 74,855 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $473,346,000 after buying an additional 49,404 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.02. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $242.45.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

