Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Receives GBX 1,348.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,348.57 ($17.74).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSV. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) target price on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Homeserve to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) target price on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.89) target price on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Homeserve alerts:

LON:HSV traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,308 ($17.21). 430,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,306.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,202.14. Homeserve has a 52-week low of GBX 952 ($12.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,352 ($17.78).

In other Homeserve news, insider Katrina Cliffe purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,325 ($17.43) per share, with a total value of £39,750 ($52,288.87). Also, insider Stella David purchased 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,274 ($16.76) per share, with a total value of £34,143.20 ($44,913.44). Insiders have purchased 5,717 shares of company stock worth $7,436,746 over the last 90 days.

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Homeserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homeserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.