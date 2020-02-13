HOQU Market Cap Reaches $467,430.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $467,430.00 and approximately $287,130.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, HOQU has traded up 27.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.80 or 0.03475610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00251430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00037955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00148282 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, Cobinhood, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

