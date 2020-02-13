Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 390,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,022 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $23,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,122 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,832,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,974,000 after purchasing an additional 330,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie set a $58.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.04.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.59. 1,585,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,273,879. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.89 and a fifty-two week high of $63.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

