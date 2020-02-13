Hosking Partners LLP Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,592 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.0% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $39,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.64. 20,333,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,743,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $563.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.98.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.