Hosking Partners LLP Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,592 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.0% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $39,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BABA traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.64. 20,333,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,743,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $563.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.98.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
Featured Article: Municipal Bonds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.