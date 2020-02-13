Hosking Partners LLP Has $17.83 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358,915 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 52,318 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $17,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCX. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.77.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,766,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,610,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.74 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

