Hosking Partners LLP Has $25.43 Million Holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $25,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,978,000 after purchasing an additional 161,750 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,197,000 after purchasing an additional 153,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gartner by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 407,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,274,000 after purchasing an additional 38,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Gartner by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 253,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $207,502.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $276,894.88. Insiders sold a total of 13,409 shares of company stock worth $2,100,794 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.85. Gartner Inc has a 52 week low of $124.77 and a 52 week high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.83.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

