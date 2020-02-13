Hosking Partners LLP Has $31.65 Million Stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61,772 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $31,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 69.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.25. 6,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,409. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.86 and its 200-day moving average is $200.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $148.17 and a 1-year high of $242.09.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $2,052,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,733,609.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 23,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,758,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,129,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,180 shares of company stock valued at $10,133,022 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.30.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

