Hosking Partners LLP Sells 13,893 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,893 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,334,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,573,000 after purchasing an additional 147,424 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 707.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 67,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Cfra upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.41. The company had a trading volume of 216,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,592. The company has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

