Hosking Partners LLP Sells 3,929 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $14,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,943,000 after acquiring an additional 82,737 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $415,733,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4,119.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,195,000 after purchasing an additional 883,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 489,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.92. 13,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.93 and a 12-month high of $156.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.08 and its 200-day moving average is $130.25.

MHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cfra upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.15.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.