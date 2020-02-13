Hosking Partners LLP Sells 41,916 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,096,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,916 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $23,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 134,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $20.18. 121,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Several brokerages have commented on LBTYK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

