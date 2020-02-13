Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,413 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 292,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 162,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.70. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $20.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.