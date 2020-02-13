Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

HBMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens began coverage on Howard Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Howard Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

HBMD traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,897. Howard Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $338.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Howard Bancorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Priam Capital Fund I, Lp sold 23,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $419,602.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,885,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,213,999.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Poynot sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $42,425.00. Insiders have bought a total of 1,071 shares of company stock worth $14,919 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Howard Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Howard Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

