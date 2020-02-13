Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 23,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,758,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,129,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,180 shares of company stock valued at $10,133,022. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.30.

EPAM stock opened at $232.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.84. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $148.17 and a 52 week high of $242.09.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

